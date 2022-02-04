Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for allowing North West to use social media, and she replies

Another day and another drama are surrounding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The rapper took to social media to call out the businesswoman and tv personality for allowing their daughter, North West, to use social media without his approval.

The Donda interpreter shared a screenshot of North’s video with the all-caps caption, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Besides his public complaint, Kanye West, who legally goes by Ye, seemingly shaded his estranged wife with the first part of his statement, referencing Kim’s divorces from Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas. Then he proceeds to ask for guidance and see if he could take action against the mother of his four children.

West’s post received thousands of likes; however, most people on the comments section labeled the rapper as “Petty Betty,” adding that he is “bitter and unhappy.”

People also questioned the reasons why she couldn’t have fun on TikTok. “What are the reasons she shouldn’t be on TikTok? Is she on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube , SchoolGroup etc.?” a person asked. While another one said, “Being put on tiktok” Yes cause I’m sure she’s being forced to be on TikTok. Idk maybe talk to your daughter and let her know she isn’t ready for “social media” if you don’t feel comfortable. Idk maybe try Co parenting. #pettybetty.”

A fan also advised Kanye to keep his problems away from Instagram. “Pray in secret and he will reward you openly! Keep this off the gram!! Love you brother,” the person suggested.

©Kim Kardashian



The mogul shared on her Instagram a lengthy statement requesting West to fix their differences in private

And Kim Kardashian entirely agrees! The mogul shared on her Instagram a lengthy statement requesting West to fix their differences in private. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote on her Instagram Story.