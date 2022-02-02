Julia Fox denies claims she copied Kim Kardashian and helps share Kanye West’s message

Julia Fox might be inspired by Kim Kardashian‘s style but this time, she did it first. The actress has been accused of copying Kim’s outfits several times, so when she shared a photo wearing a breastplate, fans couldn’t help but think she stole Kim’s look from her recent campaign for KKW Fragrance. However, according to Fox, she rocked the unique outfit back in October for Halloween.

Considering Halloween was months ago, it‘s a bit odd Fox posted the photo in February without any explanation. However once people began assuming she stole Kardashian’s look again, she clarified in a follow-up post that she was actually channeling The Smurfs and not Keeping up with the Kardashians. “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel,” she explained

Fox has been what fans call a “supportive queen,” when it comes to Kanye West. Not only does she support his interest in makeup by letting him do her bold smokey eye, but she’s also been sharing his message on her Instagram. On Tuesday, she reposted Ye’s black square with the words “Black Future Month” and tagged him in the caption, adding an infinity sign.

It’s unclear all the things Ye has up his sleeve for the month but on Tuesday night he shared a link on his stories to Donda Academy’s homecoming in Miami Florida. Described as a “one of a kind basketball event” the academy is hoping to defeat Christopher Colombus High School at their inaugural event. The game starts at 7 pm and the tickets range from $35 to $500 with a requirement that fans wear all black.