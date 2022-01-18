Julia Fox celebrates her son’s first birthday and apologizes to her ex after calling him a ‘deadbeat’

Julia Fox is getting more attention than ever and realizing that taking back hurtful words against the father of her son Valentino is best for the baby’s sake. While the actress is living a highly publicized romance with Kanye West, she took time to apologize to her ex, Peter Artemiev, after calling him a “deadbeat” and an “alcoholic.”

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry,” she said on an episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “You’re not a deadbeat, I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see [son] Valentino; it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

Julia Fox holds her son Valentino as she attends the premiere of “No Sudden Move” during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on June 18, 2021 in New York City.

Fox explained that rumors sparked her rant against Artemiev. “Everyone had COVID.” she explained, “I had no help at all whatsoever, and my friend was out and saw Peter out, and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘that b---- won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me, my blood boiled. I just snapped,” she explained.

After destroying her ex’s character on social media, Julia allegedly tried to get in touch with Peter and admitted that she took things to another level. According to Julia, the father of her son is not interested in having a public life.

“He just is so not about this life,” she revealed. “He doesn’t give a f–k about it. He’s, like, the most chillest, down-to-earth, authentic guy.”

Although Julia and Peter’s relationship is no longer a thing, still, she thinks that the son their share is her “masterpiece.” On Monday, January 17, the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star shared videos and photos of Valentino’s first birthday.

“My beautiful baby is 1 today!!” Fox captioned the post. “Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing.”

She continued, “My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don‘t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are ♥️.”