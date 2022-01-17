Julia Fox shared the cutest flashback photos of her baby to celebrate his first birthday

Kanye West’s latest romantic interest, Julia Fox took to Instagram today to share a set of photos to celebrate her son, Valentino turning one. The post includes 7 adorable photos, ﻿a couple of them including her ex-husband and father of her baby, Peter Artemie.

The first picture is of her and her son, whose cute babyface is smeared with kisses from her pink lipstick. Another one of our favorite pics is from halloween where they are dressed up in Star Wars costumes. Julia looked gorgeous dressed up as Princess Leia, her ex as Darth Vader and Valentino as Baby Yoda.

The 31-year-old actress captioned the post with super sweet words. It read: “My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are ♥️”

©GettyImages



Julia Fox with her ex-husband, Peter Artemie and son Valentino at the Tribeca Film Festival

While the post included photos of her ex, Julia has been very busy dating Kayne after his split with Kim Kardashian. Both West and Fox have been seen together several times.

Even a few days ago, the new couple was seen in L.A. hanging out with Ye’s A list friends such as Madonna, Floyd Mayweather among others.