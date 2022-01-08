How Kim Kardashian feels about Ye West and his new relationship

Kim Kardashian is as private as she can be when it comes to her private life. While the public undertsands that she’s dating Pete Davidson, she hasn’t confirmed nor denied their relationship. How does she feel about Ye West’s relationship with Julia Fox? According to an insider, Kim thinks West is just trying to make her jealous.

According to an insider’s conversation with The Sun, Kim is over her relationship with Ye and is only focused on his role as a father to their kids and member of their family. “Kim thinks it‘s comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days. She knows it’s not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye,” said the source. ”Kim thinks it‘s another desperate attempt to make her jealous. She honestly doesn’t care, she‘s very over him at this point so his little game isn’t working. All she cares about right now involving Kanye is raising their four kids and making sure they have a happy life, that‘s it.”

Through Ye’s ups and downs with different women, Kim has maintained a relatively low key personal life. Her relationship with Pete continues to develop in ways that are organic and natural, with the two being photographed going to restaurants and movies, most recently spending some time in the Bahamas. According to a source that spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Ye isn’t thrilled with their relationship. Still he “is doing his best to stay distracted, busy and fulfilled with his own life.”