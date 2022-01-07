Scott Disick makes a scandalous joke about Pete Davidson to Kim Kardashian

Every day Pete Davidson’s ego continues to be stroked. The SNL star spent some time in the Bahamas earlier this week with his boo Kim Kardashian for their first major vacation and Scott Disick made a NSFW joke many believe is a reference to Davidson. On Thursday, the Skims founder shared a steamy photo in a brown bikini where she looked flawless. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” she captioned the pic, possibly referencing Davidson’s last month. Disick couldn’t help but comment and wrote, “Damn! Where’s the tripod!”

Disick’s comment is the top liked on the post with over 7,000 likes. While some people were confused about the innuendo people started to understand it was dirty joke. “hahahaha he’s calling Pete a tripod…. Big D energy 😂😂😂” one user wrote. “Tripod is complimentary of his ehem third leg lol,” another commented, adding, “I had to think for a second too lmao.”

The comedian’s “BDE” has been a major point of discussion in pop culture ever since his former fiancé Ariana Grande put it out in the public. Now the words Davidson and BDE are pretty much interchangeable.