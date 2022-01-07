Scott Disick makes a scandalous joke about Pete Davidson to Kim Kardashian

Every day Pete Davidson’s ego continues to be stroked. The SNL star spent some time in the Bahamas earlier this week with his boo Kim Kardashian for their first major vacation and Scott Disick made a NSFW joke many believe is a reference to Davidson. On Thursday, the Skims founder shared a steamy photo in a brown bikini where she looked flawless. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” she captioned the pic, possibly referencing Davidson’s last month. Disick couldn’t help but comment and wrote, “Damn! Where’s the tripod!”
Disick’s comment is the top liked on the post with over 7,000 likes. While some people were confused about the innuendo people started to understand it was dirty joke. “hahahaha he’s calling Pete a tripod…. Big D energy 😂😂😂” one user wrote. “Tripod is complimentary of his ehem third leg lol,” another commented, adding, “I had to think for a second too lmao.”
The comedian’s “BDE” has been a major point of discussion in pop culture ever since his former fiancé Ariana Grande put it out in the public. Now the words Davidson and BDE are pretty much interchangeable.
It was a short but carbon-fueled-filled vacation for the confusing couple who are already back in Los Angeles. After checking out of the owners-only private resort, Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, they were photographed touching down in a private jet in Los Angeles.
Davidson kept the party going and was later seen front-row at the La Kings hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He rocked a jersey, a rest manicure with white nail polish, and a hat as he sipped on what looked like soda.