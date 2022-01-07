Kylie Jenner took some time off social media following Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival that ended in tragedy but the business woman is back. After a 2 months break Kylie has shared beautiful photos of her baby bump showing off how far along she is. And unlike her first pregnancy with Stormi Webster, which she kept a secret, the 24-year-old has shared photos of her growing belly with fans. Take a look at all the photos Kylie has shared of her baby bump below.