Kylie Jenner returns to social media and introduces the newest addition to their family

Kylie Jenner is currently pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child, but another tiny living creature has made its way into their Hidden Hils home. On Christmas, Kylie returned to Instagram to share an adorably fluffy ginger kitten with her 293 million followers.

There’s no information on who gifted the kitten, but Kim Kardashian shared a video of a look-alike kitten on her Instagram story Monday. In the clip, she called the white cat “Mercy #2,” before she was corrected by a little voice that sounded like North West telling her the cat‘s name is “Frosty” and not Mercy. Kim then called the cat by its real name, and if all the clues are correct, then the ginger cat at Kylie’s house is Mercy, and Kim’s family has its white sibling, Frosty.

Frosty

If Kylie and Travis named the cat Mercy it might be a clue of what they want from the public for Christmas. Last month Kylie wished her friend Hailey Bieber a happy birthday on her Instagram stories, but she has been pretty much off social media for nearly two months following Travis’ Astroworld festival that ended with the death of 10 people.

Travis is pretty much canceled and has been dropped from every festival, including Coachella, which he reportedly offered to play for free. But the tragedy has affected Kylie’s business as well, as she has seemingly been unable to sell anything on her social media since. The beauty mogul has released a festive collection with Kylie Cosmetics on November 19th for the past four years, and it was nowhere to be seen this year, with many believing it was to avoid backlash.