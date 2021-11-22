Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram after Astroworld tragedy to wish Hailey Bieber a Happy Birthday

Kylie Jenner has been silent on social media for over 2 weeks following Travis Scott‘s nightmarish Atroworld Festival that resulted in the death of 10 people. The youngest Jenner came under fire after sharing a photo from the comfort of her VIP tower of the large packed crowd Friday night while chaos ensued below her. To make the eerie photo worse an ambulance trying to help festival-goers was clearly pictured. Kylie left the image up for several hours Saturday before removing it and sharing a statement. Since then, there have been no selfies, advertisements, or content coming from Kylie’s page. But on Monday afternoon, she shared her first Instagram story, wishing her friend Hailey Bieber a happy birthday.

©Kylie Jenner





Hailey turned 25 on Monday, November 22th and Kylie shared a photo of the model swimming with her daughter Stormi Webster. “Happy Birthday @haileybieber you are such a beautiful person inside and out. We love you lots,” she wrote over the photo. There has been a lot of conversation on social media about how the tragedy has affected Kylie’s businesses. As notrd by The Sun, she has released a festive collection with Kylie Cosmetics on November 19 for the past four years in a row with promo leading up to it and there are still no signs of a palette dropping before the holidays.

Kylie Jenner back doing her Instagram soft launch — Corrine (@corrinuzz) November 22, 2021

Last Wednesday Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s, Kendall + Kylie posted for the first time on Instagram since the festival, disabling comments. However, fans took their disdain to Twitter to call it “disrespectful.“

While Kylie is the closest to Travis, she hasn’t been the only Kardashian/Jenner receiving hate. Kendall got backlash for sharing photos of herself on the cover of Vogue Germany days after the tragedy, and Khloe Kardashian received hate for not commenting on the tragedy at all. There are even theories that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship is a publicity stunt to get the heat and eyes off of Kylie.