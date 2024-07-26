Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Garner, Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dogg, and more

Happy Friday! Summer is moving fast, the Olympics have officially begun, and it's time to have fun. Get your weekend started by unwinding with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, who was one of the last people to carry the Olympic torch, dances and celebrates at the opening ceremony.

2. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner installs a camera on her bird feeder and discovers her home is filled with talented bird models.

3. Lele Pons

Lele Pons does a sunburnt prank in the airport and gets the funniest reaction from a stranger. The video has over 11 million views.

4. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a blissful video aboard a water taxi with her son Aire.

5. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, who makes a surprise appearance as Ladypool near the end of his new film Deadpool & Wolverine shares the millennial references in the movie, saying she's never felt "more seen."

6. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton does push-ups on her private plane and shows off her biceps. "Stopping my Little Hiltons from #Chasin after their ex takes a lot if work," she captioned the hilarious clip.

@parishilton Stopping my Little Hiltons from #Chasin after their ex takes a lot if work 💪 No days of for #BadBitchAcademy training 😂 Chasin’ ft @Meghan Trainor is out now! Stream at the link in my bio ✨ ♬ Chasin' - Paris Hilton & Meghan Trainor

7. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello takes a break from crying to see if she really is "pretty" when she does so. The singer's album C,XOXO includes the track, "pretty when i cry." She did not share more insight into why she was crying.

8. David Beckham

David Beckham celebrates the 1st anniversary of Leo Messi joining Inter Miami.

9. Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris joined TikTok this week to the delight of her Gen-Z fans and in her latest video she teamed up with the one and only Lance Bass for an NSYNC-inspired pun,

10. Anitta

Anitta shares a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals versus her live performance and Premios Juventud.