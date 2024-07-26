Lady Gaga was rumored to perform at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, July 26. However, rumors became facts when the American singer descended a gold staircase behind a plume of pink feathers to surprise the world with a breathtaking performance. The global superstar, known for her theatrical and bold performances, captivated the audience with a song belted out entirely in French.

The inclusion of Lady Gaga in the opening ceremony was a well-kept secret. Fans speculated that the "Shallow" singer might grace the stage on the River Seine in Paris alongside other rumored artists such as Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura. However, the ceremony's lineup was shrouded in mystery, heightening the anticipation.

© Getty Images American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga performs at Square Barye during the athlete's parade on the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, 2024, on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France.

Gaga's performance was a standout moment in the Opening Ceremony, which made history by taking place outside a stadium for the first time. The pop star's entrance was a spectacle; she descended the staircase shrouded in a dramatic display of pink feathers. Her face remained concealed as dancers dressed in black surrounded her, revealing only her legs until the pivotal moment when the dancers pulled back the pom-poms to unveil her visage.

© Getty Images Olympia, Paris 2024, singer Lady Gaga performs before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

The pop icon then launched into a rendition of the French-language classic "Mon Truc en Plume" ("My Thing With Feathers"), delivering a flawless performance both vocally and choreographically. Adding to the magic, Gaga took a moment to play the piano, showcasing her musical versatility and leaving spectators in awe.

This performance marked Lady Gaga's first televised live performance since the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, where she performed "Hold My Hand." world's

© Getty Images American Singer-Songwriter Lady Gaga performs at Square Barye during the athletesâ parade on the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France.

A Night to Remember

As the world enjoys the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26, the presence of musical legend like Lady Gaga adds to the excitement. The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics was a spectacle like no other, taking place on July 26 along the iconic Seine River. However, the excitement began even before this grand event, as some sporting events, including soccer and rugby, will kick off earlier due to the length of the schedule.

Broadcasting and Streaming

Viewers can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and USA Network to catch all the action. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement.