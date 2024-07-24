Are Lady Gaga and Céline Dion performing at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?

The anticipation is palpable as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games countdown begins. With the opening ceremony set for this Friday, July 26, the final preparations are underway to ensure a spectacular start to this global event.

Among the many aspects of the ceremony that have captivated public interest, the mystery surrounding the musical performers has generated significant buzz. Recent speculation has included names like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, but the most exciting rumors involve Lady Gaga and Céline Dion.

Lady Gaga's Surprising Arrival in Paris

The excitement took on Monday when Lady Gaga made an unexpected appearance in Paris. Arriving in a white minivan, the American pop icon was greeted by enthusiastic fans. Lady Gaga, known for her hit songs such as "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance," embraced the moment, stepping out to greet her admirers.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga is seen waving to fans on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France.

Clad in a chic total black ensemble, Gaga sported a cap and sunglasses, an oversized leather jacket, and signature bold red lipstick. Her warm interactions, with blown kisses and heart-shaped hand gestures, delighted her fans.

Since her arrival, Lady Gaga has maintained an air of mystery, often shielded by umbrellas and tents. This has fueled speculation that her presence in Paris is tied to a performance at the Olympic opening ceremony, with organizers keen to keep details under wraps.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga is seen in Paris, France on July 23, 2024.

Céline Dion's Heartfelt Connection with Fans

Similarly, Céline Dion's presence in Paris has sparked excitement. The beloved Canadian singer, known for timeless hits such as "My Heart Will Go On" and "The Power of Love," was met with an outpouring of affection from fans as she exited her hotel. Overwhelmed by the warm reception, Céline responded with heartfelt waves and thanks, her joy and emotion evident. Céline Dion's performance at the Olympic opening ceremony would be especially poignant if confirmed.

© Getty Images Celine Dion is seen leaving a hotel in Paris, France, on July 23, 2024.

The singer has been battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms. Dion revealed her struggle publicly at the end of 2022 after keeping it private for 17 years. Despite her health challenges, Céline has remained resilient and connected with her fans.

In June, she released her documentary, "I Am Celine Dion," on Prime Video, chronicling her life and fight against stiff-person syndrome. A performance at the Olympics would mark a triumphant return to the stage, symbolizing her enduring strength.

A Night to Remember

As the world eagerly awaits the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26, the presence of musical legends like Lady Gaga and Céline Dion adds to the excitement. Their potential performances promise to make the event a memorable celebration of talent, resilience, and global unity. The final preparations are nearly complete, and as the countdown continues, the world holds its breath, ready to witness the unforgettable moments that will mark the beginning of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.