WATCH: Celine Dion opens up about Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in new doc

Celine Dion is openeing up about her life in a new documentary. “I Am: Celine Dion” has released its first trailer, showing Dion addressing her neurological condition for the first time so openly.

Celine Dion in New York City

The trailer follows Dion as she prepares for her show in front of thousands of people. It shows contemporary moments of her life, trailing her alongside her son, working out, sharing in depth and honest interviews, and more. It also features older footage, showing her as a young girl and as a woman recording songs in the studio and performing live.

“My voice is the conductor of my life,” she says in the trailer . “I need my instrument.”

Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease that affects people’s nervous system, in particular, the brain and the spinal chord. These effects can result in muscle spasms and rigidity.

More details about the film

In a previous statement, Dion had shared that her documentary hopes to shed a light on her condition. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” she wrote on an Instagram post shared in January. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”

“I Am: Celine Dion” appears to capture a year of her life, showing her battle to get better and return to the stage. It will premiere on Prime Video this June 25th.