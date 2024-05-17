Celine Dion shares rare photo with her sons at Rolling Stones concert

Celine Dion and her kids are making memories. The beloved Canadian singer shared a rare photo of herself and her sons, Rene-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy, at a Rolling Stones concert. The three took a moment to snap a photo alongside the band’s notorious leading man, Mick Jagger.

The photo shows Dion in a red dress, standing next to Jagger, who’s smiling brightly for the cameras. Her sons stand to the sides of the image, looking happy to meet the rock icon. Her eldest son, Rene-Charles, 23, wore a pink shirt, some jeans, a cap and a beard. Her youngest sons, 13, wore pants and suit jackets.

“This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the Rolling Stones in concert on their Hackney Diamonds tour in Vegas,” she captioned the post. “What an incredible show! A very special thanks to Mick Jagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking!”

Dion shares her kids with her late husband, René Angelil, whom she married in 1994.

Dion and her late husband René Angelil.

More details about Dion’s wedding

Dion and Angelil were married until his death, in 2016. Dion shared a personal story with Vogue, discussing her dramatic wedding look, which included a heavy crown that she wore all through the night. She revealed that the crown she was wearing was very heavy, something that became a challenge.

“I practiced and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk in the cathedral, it’s no wooden floor, it’s a carpet. I had an immediate facelift,” she said. “And it’s like, ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said, ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.’ I did.”

While she made it on time and enjoyed her party, the crown was so heavy that she ended up with a small bump on her forehead that had to be inspected by a doctor. But still, the fashion moment was unparalleled.