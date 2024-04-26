Céline Dion reveals she was injured on the day of her wedding; ‘Am I going to make it?’

Céline Dion remembers many details from her wedding, including an injury that warranted a doctor’s visit. While the occasion was happy and celebratory, Dion wore a large tiara that produced some unexpected results.

Céline Dion and René Angelil at their wedding

Dion shared her story in Vogue’s “My Life in Looks” series, where she discussed some of the most memorable outfits she has worn over the course of her life and career. One of the outfits shown was the white gown she wore to her wedding with René Angélil, her husband from 1994 until his death in 2016.

Dion’s gown was white and was paired with a stunning tiara that was incredibly heavy. Dion claims that she practiced wearing the tiara in a big ballroom, where she felt comfortable with it and like she could spend hours with it on. She didn’t practice on carpeted floors, which was where here wedding ceremony would take place. “I practiced and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk in the cathedral, it’s no wooden floor, it’s a carpet. I had an immediate facelift,” she said. “And it’s like, ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said, ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.’ I did.”

Dion’s injury had to be checked with a doctor

Dion revealed that even though she was fine after she left the cathedral, she woke up the following day with a cut and a bruise on her forehead. “The next day, I wake up I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead… It’s so huge that it makes my eyes [go cross-eyed],” she said. She had to have the injury inspected by a doctor, who prescribed antiobiotics.

Dion and Angélil had three children together: René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, who are 13 years old.