Céline Dion makes Grammy appearance after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Canadian singer Céline Dion, who is currently battling stiff-person syndrome, made a rare public appearance as a surprise presenter at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The highly acclaimed artist, who has won five Grammys in the past, presented the coveted Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift at the event held on Sunday. This was a significant moment for Dion, as she had won the same award 27 years earlier.

Host Trevor Noah invited the legendary singer to the stage to announce the night’s final award, much to the audience’s delight. Despite her health struggles, Dion looked radiant and elegant in a blush gown and a camel coat. Her appearance was a significant event highlight, and fans worldwide were thrilled to see her back in the spotlight.

“Thank you all,” Dion said with a laugh. “I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

In December 2022, the 55-year-old singer announced her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare and incurable neurological disorder. SPS is a condition that causes intense muscle stiffness and body spasms, making it difficult for individuals to move their limbs and perform everyday activities.

The singer shared an emotional video explaining that the condition is extremely rare, affecting only about one in a million people. This diagnosis has undoubtedly been a challenging experience for her, and she continues to raise awareness about SPS and inspire others through her journey.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, the spasm affects every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion said, referring to postponing performances and then officially canceling her 2024 Courage World Tour. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”