Céline Dion reveals she is being diagnosed with a rare, incurable neurological disease

Céline Dion took to social media to share a video revealing she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. The Canadian singer said her rare and uncurable condition forced her to cancel several of her upcoming concert dates.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the 54-year-old star wrote in the caption of the post. “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she said in her video. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

What is the Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, the condition affects the central nervous system. “Patients can be disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves,” they informed, revealing the common symptoms that include “hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety,” and muscle spasms “so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.”

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” Dion continued. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion highlighted that she has “a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better.” The artist also thanked her three sons, René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, for their support. “And my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope,” she said.

Is Céline Dion retiring from music?

The five-time Grammy winner said that she was not giving up. “All I know is singing,” she said. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”