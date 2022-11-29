Emily Ratajkowski opens up about ‘really scary’ weight loss: ‘I was down to 100 pounds’

Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about a very difficult moment in her life, after experiencing what she described as a “really scary” weight loss, getting down to 100 pounds recently.

The actress shared her thoughts and experience with Mia Khalifa during a new episode of her podcast ‘High Low.’ She also explained that her weight loss was due to some hard moments in her life this year, seemingly referring to her divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight,” the model admitted to the listeners. “I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary,” she added, “I think trauma lives in the body.”

Emily is now in a much better place in her life, as she revealed that she has “gained weight” and feels “happy,” which is definitely “a huge game-changer.”

The actress was recently spotted with Pete Davidson, making their courtside basketball game debut after attending an NBA match between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on November 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As reported by E! News they have “gone on a few dates” and have known each other for years. The source told the publication they began hanging out after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

“Emily is super into Pete right now,” another source told E! News. “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication, and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.” The insider added, “It’s a chill relationship so far. There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”