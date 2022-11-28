Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make their courtside basketball game debut in New York

You best believe that Pete Davidson isn’t crying in a corner over the end of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The former Saturday Night Live comedian and actor sparked romance rumors with model Emily Ratajkowski, and it seems they indeed see each other.

The presumed new couple made their courtside basketball game debut after attending an NBA match between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on November 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

©GettyImages



Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah watch the action during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2022 in New York City.

The pair kept the looks casual. Pete wore a navy blue sweatsuit and shades, while Emily rocked a brown North Face puffer coat, skinny jeans, and knee-high boots. They also enjoyed cold beers.

©GettyImages



As reported by E! News they have “gone on a few dates” and have known each other for years. The source told the publication they began hanging out after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

“Emily is super into Pete right now,” another source told E! News. “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication, and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.” The insider added, “It’s a chill relationship so far. There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

According to a source that spoke to US Weekly, the relationship is real. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” said the source. They say that while the relationship is on its early stages, they “ both really like each other.”

Last year, in an interview with “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Ratajkowski had only lovely things to say about Davidson. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He’s great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it,” she said.