Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after 9 months of dating, tattoos, and a branding

Pete Davidson might be on the phone with his tattoo removal specialist because it’s been reported that he and Kim Kardashian have called it quits. E! News confirmed the news Friday with an insider saying that while they have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” The split happened sometime this week.





The former couple started dating back in November after her appearance on Saturday Night Live where they shared a kiss, and they got serious fast. It’s safe to say Davidson might be feeling down after the physical modifications he made for the Skims founder. By March he already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that said “my girlfriend is a lawyer,” which Kim is not.

Davidson, who was reportedly ready for marriage, even met Kim and Kanye West’s kids, hanging out solo with Saint at Walmart. The SNL comedian even got what seems to be their initials “KNSCP” on his neck: Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.



His most recent tattoo was spotted last month in July, with the words, Jasmine and Aladdin with an infinity sign in the middle.