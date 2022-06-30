This old Kardashian Jenner family music video is a must-see masterpiece

You may have seen the viral #Krissed trend on TikTok or been a victim of the hilarious troll, but do you know where it comes from? The recent trend starts with shocking fake news or gossip followed by Kris Jenner lip singing “Lady Marmalade” in a bright green glitter dress, signaling that you just got “Krissed” and were pranked. The hashtag has 825.8 million views on TikTok, and it turns out the clip is from a 10-year-old music video uploaded to Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s old YouTube page, “MsKendallandKylie.”

The “music video” is less than 2 minutes long and features Kris, Kendall, Kylie, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, and to say they put anything than 100 percent effort would be an understatement. The video starts in black and white with the famous sisters doing the same snapping choreography in heels. Kourtney seems to be dancing to the beat of her own drum as she steers off course and forgets the choreo. Then, there is the editing. With the crisp and perfect cutaways we see on the family’s reality shows, it’s hilarious to see them standing in place before giving their best lip-syncing performance. Watch the video below:



According to the video’s description, they shot it in 2011 at their family Christmas Card shoot, which explains the outfits. The family has also made a cover to Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

It’s pretty cute to see that Kendall and Kylie were able to get the whole family on board to make music videos for their YouTube channel. The first video the girls shared was in January 2010, and they happily called their channel Keeping Up With Kendall and Kylie.

