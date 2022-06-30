Devin Booker’s friends think he might propose to Kendall Jenner [Reports]

Devin Booker wants his girl back! According to reports, the basketball player is doing “everything he can” to rekindle his romance with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. HollywoodLife reported a source close to the 25-year-old athlete is so committed to their relationship that he may even propose to Jenner.

“He filled her house with flowers and took her to SoHo House in Malibu; he’s back to wooing her like they just met,” the insider revealed. “It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call. She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention,” the person said, referring to why the 26-year-old model called it quits. “A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are spotted looking VERY flirty at celebrity hotspot Soho house in Malibu on Sunday.

Another source also said Kendall and Devin’s friends are sure they will get back soon. “Their friends all keep saying how they’re just waiting for them to get back together,” the insider said. “They truly don’t believe Kendall and Devin are done for good.”

The digital publication reported that the pair parted ways after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding, and she thought it would be super romantic,” they said. “But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it.”

“Even though she’s not at a place right now where she wants to get married and have kids, it’s also something she knows she eventually wants,” the source noted. “Devin was clearly not on the same page and explained how there’s much more he wants to do in life. She had a lightbulb moment and is coming to terms with the fact that even though they had a great run, ultimately, it’s not what she wants.”

Jenner and Booker became an item in June 2020. After keeping their relationship a secret, they confirmed the dating rumors on Valentine’s Day of 2021. Kendall then began attending Devin’s games, and in June 2021, they celebrated their first anniversary by sharing snaps on social media.

Although Kendall refused to include or talk about Devin in her reality shows, Booker shared some insight about his personal life. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now,” he told WSJ. Magazine.