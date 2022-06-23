Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are breaking up after two years of dating [Reports]

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reportedly broke up after two years of dating. According to a source close to the couple, the model believed that she and the NBA star were on “different paths.” The insider told Entertainment Tonight that the exes “have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page.”

A different source also backed up the allegation to E! News. The person told the publication that Kendal and Devin split about a week and a half ago, and they decided to go separate ways after returning from Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. They had a “really nice time,” but “once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.”

©GettyImages



Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker leaving lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso on May 21, 2022 near Portofino, Italy.

“They have been in touch since and do care about one another,” E!’s source added.

Jenner and Booker became an item in June 2020. After keeping their relationship a secret, they confirmed the dating rumors on Valentine’s Day of 2021. Kendall then began attending Devin’s games, and in June 2021, they celebrated their first anniversary by sharing snaps on social media.

Although Kendall refused to include or talk about Devin in her reality shows, Booker shared some insight about his personal life. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now,” he told WSJ. Magazine.