Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker will ‘likely’ not be with her at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are picture perfect, but they likely won’t be posing for any photos together at the Met Gala on Monday. According to Hollywood Life, the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years is dealing with injuries he sustained on the court last week. However, even if he wasn’t injured, a source said he probably wouldn’t be there anyway as they’re both very “private.”



The 25-year-old NBA player has been putting his body to work during playoffs with the Phoenix Suns, but he couldn’t avoid a hamstring injury last week and has been forced to sit out some games. An insider told Hollywood Life, “As much as Devin would love to be there to support Kendall at the Met Gala, don’t expect him to make an appearance.”

While Kendall’s sisters Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian love flaunting their relationship around town and online, Kendall appreciates her privacy. A KarJenner insider told Hollywood Life that’s one of the main reasons their relationship has lasted. “When it comes down to it, Kendall feels like one of the major reasons that she and Devin have worked so well is because of the fact that they’re both very private when it comes to their relationship,” the source explained.



The model has watched men come in and out of her older sister’s lives, failed marriages, and a lot of drama, so it makes sense she wants to handle things differently. “Kendall has seen her sisters deal with the consequences of having their romantic lives out in the spotlight, and that’s the furthest thing from what she wants for herself. Neither one of them feel the need to put things out there in the public just to have it criticized,” the insider continued.

