Kim and Khloe Kardashian testify: Why they refused to film with Blac Chyna

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have testified in court, in the controversial trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family, following Kylie Jenner’s testimony, exposing a series of alleged threats and abuse, and detailing the moment she allegedly slashed Tyga’s arm with a knife.

Now the two Kardashian sisters are revealing that they avoided filming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ with Black Chyna in 2016, after it was reported that she attacked their brother Rob, describing their relationship as “volatile.”

“I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that,” Kim told the court. She was also asked about a series of texts, with Chyna suing the powerful family for $100 million, claiming they caused the cancellation of her reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ which represented a financial loss for her.

“I think we all need to take a break from filming at this point until we figure out what’s going on. She is not going to be on our show,” an alleged text sent to Bunim Murray EP Amanda Weinstein read, “So if you guys are going to film with Rob and Chyna, and then you are going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners.”

Khloe also agreed with Kim, revealing during her testimony that they “were all considering not being a part of such toxicity.” An alleged email from Khloe stated that they were “even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

And while a verdict has yet to be reached, former E! president Adam Stotsky revealed that the second season of Chyna’s show was canceled after being greenlit. “It happens all the time,” he said during his testimony.