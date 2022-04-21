The bold yet funny joke about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian removed from her ‘SNL’ monologue

While hosting Saturday Night Life for the first time, Kim Kardashian demonstrated that there is a comedic vein running through her body. During the show’s intro, the reality tv personality and businesswoman joked about almost every member of her famous family; however, there was one joke, in particular, that didn’t aired —until now!

In the second episode of The Kardashians, Kim appears rehearsing her monologue with friend Amy Schumer She shares her concerns about certain jokes comedian Michelle Wolf helped her write. According to Kardashian, she was hesitant to make fun of her ex-husband, Kanye West, but then she decided to continue with the part as planned.

“Kanye is in New York to support me, but we also set serious boundaries,” she said. “We’re staying at separate hotels; I’ve been really clear with him as far as where we stand in our relationship. Super drama free is the vibe for this week.”

Adding, “The divorce is so sensitive to him. I’m always afraid of hurting people’s feelings, and I would never go in there making fun of, especially the father of my kids,” she explained. “It doesn’t mean that because we didn’t work out, we don’t have a love and respect for each other.”

Although Kardashian killed the entire presentation, she later revealed that a joke about her younger sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson fell through the cracks. “Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big; it has room for Tristan and all of his side-pieces,” she said, making Schumer laugh.

Kim also told the i-D magazine, “I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out – I could’ve maybe gone further.”

©GettyImages



Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson before the ended their relationship

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian is filming a lot for the new show, as she and her fiancé, Travis Barker, make multiple appearances. The episodes also include Kim’s process of hosting Saturday Night Live.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”