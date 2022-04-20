Khloé Kardashian is a single lady again after finally calling it quits with serial cheater Tristan Thompson. While it’s Koko’s decision when she wants to start dating again, we connected with North America’s leading luxury matchmaking firm Selective Search founder Barbie Adler who selected five eligible bachelors that would be perfect for Koko. Throughout the last 22 years, Barbie and the Selective Search matchmakers have made introductions that have led to over 4,000 happy couples and 500 children.

Barbie told HOLA! USA: “With the Kardashians being one of the most famous families in the country, we recognize that its infinitely harder to go through a breakup in the spotlight, let alone a cheating scandal. Khloé Kardashian has encountered millions of unwarranted opinions, bullying, and an intense amount of public involvement in a situation that most people handle and work through privately.” “Now that Khloe has confirmed she is ready to dip her toe back in the dating pool, we wanted to lend our expertise to someone who deserves to find a partner who is loyal, fun, and worth her while,” she continued. “Overall, we think Khloe needs someone that she wouldn’t normally go for, she needs to switch it up and step out of her comfort zone.” Check out the men below, and read why Barbie thinks they would be great for the 37-year-old.