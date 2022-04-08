Khloe Kardashian shares ‘only regret’ about getting a nose job and her recovery experience

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her thoughts on plastic surgery, revealing that the only regret she has about her nose job, is not undergoing the procedure sooner.

The 37-year-old reality star discussed some personal topics during her recent interview, including her relationship with Tristan Thompson and her thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in ‘The Kardashians: An ABC News Special’ confessing that she “always” thought about getting a nose job, but only did it before True’s first birthday.

“My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Khloe shared. She also responded to her fans’ comments on social media, with one person writing “Khloe got a nose job, omg” to which she responded, “Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True’s first birthday. Love it!”

Khloe also shared her experience recovering from the surgery, explaining that it was “a breeze,” and highlighting that her “only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner,” as it was “honestly so easy.”

She previously talked to Andy Cohen about the positive and negative comments online, “Everybody says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job,” she said, explaining that “Everybody gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? Nobody’s ever asked me.”

“You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections,” Khloe said, revealing that the plastic surgery rumors might have something to do with contouring, “I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good, and then in photos I look crazy.””