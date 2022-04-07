Khloé Kardashian opens up about Tristan Thompson’s infidelities and paternity scandal

Khloé Kardashian has had a rocky relationship with some of her exes; however, the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, might have hurt her the most. After several infidelities and a paternity scandal that shocked the world, the reality tv personality and businesswoman opened up to Robin Roberts, sharing how is her relationship with the 31-year-old NBA player.

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time,” the 37-year-old Good American founder told Roberts. “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth, and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she shared.

©KUWTK



The day Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True

“So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them,” she said, referring to the Thompson’s infidelity that made headlines in April 2018, just one day before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

Kardashian said she and her siblings always look for a partner that makes them feel safe. “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe,” she said.

Kardashian and Thompson had an on-off relationship for several years before they split in June 2021. Sources close to the star told People that she had no interest in getting back with Tristan this time.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the source said after the breakup. “They get along well, though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.”

The source continued, “He can be very charming, and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won’t go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True.”

A few months later, in December 2021, Maralee Nichols named Thompson as the father of her newborn. Thompson later admitted to having a sexual relationship with Nichols while he was still dating Kardashian and that he indeed fathered Nichols‘ son, Theo.

Thompson confirmed the paternity by releasing an apology to Kardashian for cheating on her again. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.