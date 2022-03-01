‘The Kardashians’ new teaser briefly shows Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in a family reunion

The Kardashians and Jenners soon will be back to our screens with their upcoming Hulu reality tv show. The Kardashians, starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, has released a new trailer showing the famous family special moments of 2021.

“You guys, it’s happening,” Kris says at the beginning of the teaser while talking on her cell phone.

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be filming a lot for the new show, as she and her fiancé, Travis Barker, make multiple appearances, including the time they got engaged. The clip briefly shows Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in the family reunion.

The teaser continues with Kim talking on the phone with someone exclaiming, “Oh my God, are you dying? Are you dying? I’m dying.”

The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu, with new episodes airing every Thursday. The episodes will also include Kim’s process to host Saturday Night Live.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

The Kardashians come after E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in September 2020. It is reported that The Kardashians will pick up the storyline and showcase what has had happened with the family once the cameras go off in the summer of 2021.

According to People, the show will recount Kim’s journey to becoming an attorney while running her businesses and raising her four children. It is unknown if the reality tv show will include details regarding her divorce from Kanye West or her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu. New episodes will air every Thursday.