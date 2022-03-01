Fans of Ariana Grande believe Kim Kardashian referenced the singer in a recent post

Did Kim Kardashian reference Ariana Grande in a recent post? Mmm, maybe or maybe not! However, fans of the singer are convinced that Kimmy used Ari’s lyrics to caption one of her pic on social media.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a black leather outfit with her signature shades. Although Kim needs no caption to get millions of likes and comments, the reality tv star and businesswoman wrote “Just Like Magic” in the caption, which coincidentally are the lyrics of one of Grande’s songs.

Grande’s fans immediately recognized the lyric and flooded the comments section with their thoughts. “The Ari reference?? Babe!!” one fan wrote while another said Kardashian is an “Ariana Stan.”

To keep it real, the quote doesn’t necessarily mean Kim Kardashian is giving a shout-out to her boyfriend’s ex Ariana Grande. Why would she? But if the 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians captioned the images with the lyrics, we highly doubt it was with any negativity.

Kim has been dating Pete Davidson for a couple of months, and they seem very strong despite all the noise surrounding their relationship.

According to new reports, the Staten Island native is spending a lot more time in Los Angeles, which now has him looking at properties in the sunny city. “Pete’s been spending more time in LA to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

Despite spending more time on the West Coast than his hub in New York City, an NBC spokesperson recently denied rumors that Pete had been skipping out on his SNL responsibilities because of his new relationship. “No rehearsals have been missed,” the spokesperson told the publication in a statement earlier this month. “It’s not true.”