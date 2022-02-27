This is why Pete Davidson skipped out on ‘Saturday Night Live’s return

“Saturday Night Live” returned from hiatus without Pete Davidson, a fan favorite cast member. According to E! News, Davidson was busy filming his upcoming horror movie, “The Home.”

Davidson, who’s been on SNL since 2014, skipped the series return, hosted by his close friend John Mulaney. According to an insider, who confirmed Davidson was going to be missing from the episode before it aired, Davidson was busy filming his new movie “The Home.”

The film, directed by James DeMonaco, is Davidson’s first horror project and is an exciting opportunity for his career, which has mostly focused on the comedic side of his talents. Davidson will play Max, the lead of the film, who takes a job at a retirement home and has to face demons from his past. Per Deadline, as Max gets settled into his new position, he starts meeting employees and caretakers who are hiding strange things, and starts exploring the home’s fourth floor, a section that is off-limits.

As of late, Pete Davidson has been all over the news due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian and the feud that Kanye West has engineered. This past few weeks, West has teased songs with Pete’s name on them and has bragged about the fact that he made Davidson quit Instagram.

“Ran Skete off the gram,“ West shared on his Instagram. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” Despite the drama that West is encouraging, he seems to be the only one interested in this feud, with Kim Kardashian repeatedly asking him to stop and continuing to push for her divorce.