It’s official! Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his “girlfriend” amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian is no longer a single woman. At least if you take Pete Davidson’s word for it. The Saturday Night Live star has officially called Kim his “girlfriend.” The 28-year-old spoke talked to PEOPLE about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Hellman’s Mayo where he opened up about his daily life, which includes chilling inside with his girlfriend, Kim.

Davidson took over Calvin Klein’s Instagram in December for a few hours but he hasn’t had a personal profile for some time. “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he told the outlet. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he continued, referring to Kim.

It’s the first time Davidson referred to Kim as his girlfriend but it was getting obvious that the couple was getting serious. Davidson is even reportedly looking for a home to buy in Los Angeles so he could be closer to his boo. He also has the stamp of approval from her family. A source told Page Six, Khloé Kardashian “loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister.” A second insider told the outlet, “She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister.” “We hear their closest friends and family approve on both sides,” they added.

The Staten Island native’s admission comes in the middle of Kim and Kanye West’s public disagreements. Considering Ye has already said in a diss track he was to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he probably isnt going to take the news too well. Plus, he was already upset all weekend. Ye has since deleted them but, over the weekend the rapper was sharing posts to his 11 million followers on Instagram with serious accusations.

After West shared a post about Kim allowing their daughter North West to use social media without his consent, Kim issued a public statement about the issue explaining, “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she continued.