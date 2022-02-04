Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian and implies friends are ‘manipulating’ her

Kanye West takes his differences with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to risky places. Hours after the tv personality and businesswoman responded to the rapper’s post about her allowing their daughter, North West, to use social media without his approval, Ye continued the war, accusing Kardashian of kidnapping.

The 44-year-old Donda interpreter said publicist Tracy Romulus is “manipulating” his soon-to-be ex-wife. “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap [SIC] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” he wrote. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

©GettyImages



The 44-year-old Donda interpreter said publicist Tracy Romulus is “manipulating” his soon-to-be ex-wife.

West later shared a screengrab of TikTok’s guidelines, captioning the post with “We need. JesusTok.”

©Kanye West





The rapper‘s post comes after Kardashian requested him to keep things private. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote on her Instagram Story.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued.

The star also said she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” with her ex. “It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”