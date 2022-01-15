Kanye West shares what he wants to do to Kim Kardashian’s boo Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian’s boyriend Pete Davidson might want to up his seemingly nonexistent security because Ye formerly known as Kanye West wants to ‘beat’ his ‘ass.’ On Thursday a leaked version of the singer‘s new track began circling the internet and while it’s not the cleanest recording, you can hear the rapper singing, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" 😬 pic.twitter.com/4sfmhBPiKK — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 14, 2022

The song is supposed to drop Friday at 9 PM PT, per TMZ and as noted by the outlet he’s known to make last-minute changes so it‘s possible he was just in a silly goofy mood and wanted to vent and it’ll be edited.

While it might just be a diss track full of empty threats, Ye is currently facing a criminal battery charge after allegedly assaulting a fan, so it might not be the best time to talk about beating people up. Even if he’s going to the Bahamas and eating pizza with your soon-to-be ex-wife and mother of your children.

Following the leaked song a source told PEOPLE that it‘s been “very hard” for him to see she has moved on to Davidson. “This is something he has struggled with since Kim started dating Pete. He never pretended he was happy about it,“ they told the outlet. “He doesn’t want Kim to date, Pete. Or anyone else.” Meanwhile, Ye has been parading around wth his new boo Julia Fox.

It won‘t’ be the last we hear of Ye about the situation. He joined Jason Lee on an upcoming episode of Hollywood Unlocked where he brought up Kim kissing Davidson on Saturday Night Live, per PEOPLE. It seems the rapper might think Kim and Pete were dating at the time as he asked the host, “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that‘s cool?’”

Ye is currently working on Donda 2 and he shared a horrifying image of a skinned monkey on Thursday that many believe could be the cover art for the new single. The Game also shared the image and made it is his profile picture so they are more than likely collaborating on the track.

Serious or not, people are loving the beef between the SNL star and rapper. Check out some of the funniest reactions below:

Kanye West rapping about Pete Davidson is this generations Eminem rapping about Carson Daly — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 14, 2022