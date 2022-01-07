Ye, formally known as Kanye West, and his new girlfriend Julia Fox have confirmed their relationship. The actress wrote an essay for Interview Magazine where she went into detail about how she met the rapper, their connection, and everything he’s done to impress her in a short time. They also took some steamy photos inside Carbone while diners ate around them. While some may think this is a weird attempt by Ye to disrupt headlines all about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, they may have something special. See some of their steamy pics and read some of the things she had to say below.