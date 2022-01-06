Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are expecting their first child, it will be the actors third baby

It’s been over a decade since Nicolas Cage was changing diapers, but the actor is playing the role of papa again soon. PEOPLE revealed Wednesday that the 57-year-old and his wife Riko Shibata, are expecting their first baby together. It will be the academy award-winning actor’s third child.

The future parents met through mutual friends while Nicolas filmed Prisoners of Ghostland in Shiga, Japan. They got married last year on February 16th to honor his late father‘s birthday. “It’s true, and we are very happy,” he told PEOPLE at the time. Less than a year later, the couple‘s rep told the outlet, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

Once they got married, they posed together for their first-ever cover for Flaunt magazine. The couple showed off their style, and Cage told the magazine, “We did something kind of historic — photographing in 117-degree weather and building sandcastles.” “I don‘t think that’s been done before. And Riko loved it!” he added.

The actor has been married five times and is already the father to Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31. He never married Weston’s mom Christina Fulton, but they began dating in 1988 and welcomed Weston into the world in December 1990. But they quickly split in 1991.

Nicolas met his 4th wife and Kal-El’s mom Alice Kim in 2004. The actor was 40 when he met the then 19-year old at an LA restaurant, and they married two months later, per PEOPLE. The two separated in 2016.