What we know about the supposed girlfriend of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández, had a rough time in 2021 as his divorce from Saran Kohan, the mother of his two children, was made public. Thankfully it looks like things are looking up for him as he said goodbye to one of the most complex years of his life on vacation. And it seems he had someone to help him ring in 2022. According to various media reports, the 33-year-old forward welcomed 2022 with his new girlfriend. There is not much known about the mystery woman except that her name is Nicole.

According to Univision, the player's partner has Ecuadorian roots and is a single mother. So far neither 'Chicharito' nor his supposed girlfriend has made their relationship official, but some media outlets claim they have already been together for several months. Journalist Nelsie Carrillo wrote on social media that Nicole is the same young woman with whom he was captured a few months ago at a Beverly Hills Hotel. However, at the time it was believed that the young woman he was on the date with was the influencer, Caitlyn Chase.

Althought he has not shared any images of Nicole on his profile, he gave his fans a look at his time away from the field which included going water skiing for the first time in his life.

While Javier Hernández enjoyed the beach and a warm climate, possibly next to his new love, his ex-partner, Sarah Kohan was on vacation in the European continent with their children Noah, 2, Nala, 1.