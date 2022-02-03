Kanye West seems to be having a blast while celebrating girlfriend Julia Fox’s birthday, surrounded by an eclectic group of friends in New York City. The couple was captured vibing and smiling while their crew encouraged Fox to blow the candle.

Kanye West celebrates Julia Fox’s birthday surrounded by friends in New York

Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday celebration was held at the Lucien restaurant in Manhattan, and some of the guests included A’Ziah “Zola” King, Jeremy O. Harris, Tommy Dorfman, and Cat Marnell.

According to Page Six, the rapper “flew into New York City for [Fox’s] birthday” but immediately returned to Los Angeles to continue working on the Donda sequel.

The insider told the publication that Fox and Ye looked “very couple-y” when arriving at the bistro. “They arrived together, looking very couple-y,” the source shared. “He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group.”

Another source previously told the media outlet that the rapper and the actress found support in each other after their splits from their exes, Kim Kardashian and Peter Artemiev.

“[They] both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” the insider said. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Ye made it official with the Italian American actress, and to make sure everyone —including Kardashian —knew that they are a “legit” couple, Fox wrote and published an essay on Interview Magazine.

In the publication she gives details on how they went from meeting in 2021 New Year’s Eve to flying to New York City and going to a Broadway’s show, to have “an entire hotel suite full of clothes” for her on a second date.

While it’s still early, the actress described the relationship as “organic,” adding that “I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she gushed.