Julia Fox responds to breakup rumors with Kanye West amid divorce drama with Kim Kardashian

It seems Kanye West and Julia Fox are still going strong despite multiple rumors about a possible breakup, following the difficulties in his divorce with Kim Kardashian and the media attention.

Julia decided to respond to the speculation that started after she deleted photos of herself with Kanye on her Instagram page, and unfollowed several Kardashian fan accounts, taking to social media to explain what was going on over the weekend.

“Guys, relax,” the actress stated in one of her Instagram stories, adding, “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.”

The 32-year-old star went on to say that she took the photos down “because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in....’”

A close source to the couple revealed that Julia “deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” in reference to the divorce drama that has been going on with the famous Kardashian and the rapper.

Page Six also reported that Julia “wants nothing more than to see West resolve his issues with Kardashian,” as she “understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible.”

Kim recently shared her thoughts on Kanye’s social media posts, after he claimed he was being kept apart from their children, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she declared.