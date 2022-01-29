Pete Davidson meets John Mulaney’s son and it’s very adorable

John Mulaney shared an adorable clip of Pete Davidson meeting his son, Malcolm. On Friday, Mulaney shared an adorable clip, writing “Uncle Pete” over it.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child into the world last month
John Mulaney announced that he and girlfriend Olivia Munn are expecting a baby together
In the clip, Pete is sitting on a couch and holding Malcolm. “Babies are all head,” he says, making Mulaney and Olivia Munn laugh. Malcolm looks relaxed and pleased, looking up at Pete.
According to People Magazine, Malcolm was born in late November. Olivia Munn shared the first photo of her son on her Instagram on December 24th. “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” she captioned the post. Mulaney shared the same post and wrote “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”
Munn and Mulaney sparked rumors of dating during the past May, with the couple confirming their relationship in November. According to E! News, the birth of their son has completely changed their lives and their relationship. “Olivia and John have become much closer since the birth of their son,” said a source close to Olivia. “They are very committed to each other and raising their son together. Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad. It‘s going really well and he has been a huge help. It was a huge adjustment for Olivia and he’s been trying to make her feel as comfortable as possible.”
Mulaney and Davidson have been friends for years, with both of them working together on some of Saturday Night Live’s most memorable skits. In 2019, the two went on a comedy tour together called “Sundays with Pete and John.” Their friendship has caused a lot of interest from followers, something they’ve addressed in some of their skits. When asked about the fact that they hang out a lot, Mulaney and Davidson took the opportunity to throw in several jokes. “Yeah we do, but a lot of times it looks like I‘m Pete’s lawyer,” said Mulaney. “People usually think he‘s like an NBA coach, and I’m like the controversial rookie,” said Davidson.