Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child into the world last month

Oliva Munn has given birth! The actress and her boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child into the world last month, just before Thanksgiving. TMZ revealed Friday that Munn gave birth on November 24th.

Munn and Mulaney met and began dating sometime in the spring of 2021 amid his divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler and she got pregnant quickly. Following months of rumors, the stand-up comedian confirmed that they were expecting. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn,” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “And we‘re having a baby together… I’m going to be a dad. We‘re both really, really happy.”

Back in December 2020, Mulaney went to a rehab facility for 60 days in Pennsylvania for treatment for cocaine and alcohol addiction. When he left Page Six revealed that Mulaney asked for a divorce from Tendler in February and he officially filed for divorce in July. The comedian told Meyers, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey of recovery.”

It’s the first child for both Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41. Before giving birth Munn opened up about how the couple was trying to figure out how it all works. “We talk about the same stuff. Which rocker? What type of crib do you put the baby in? What does the baby wear?” she said on the Today show. “Honestly, thank God for Instagram and Facebook and blogs because there’s a lot of moms who put out such great information, and that’s been a saving grace for me.”

