Kim Kardashian wants relief from Kanye West’s ‘bitterness and unhappiness’

Kim Kardashian West is continuing her fight to be declared legally single. On Thursday, several outlets got their hands on new court documents where Kim goes into detail about the emotional distress Kanye West has caused her by sharing “misinformation” regarding their “private family matters” on social media. “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” she wrote, per Rolling Stone.

Ye has been very active on Instagram over the last few weeks. The rapper has made jarring posts with accusations like Kim tried to kidnap their daughter and the allegation that she believes he put a hit out on her. He also posted several screenshots of private conversations, including what seemed to be messages from Kim. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” she explained in the docs.

The rapper’s Instagram posts also included rumors about Pete Davidson’s past relationship with Ariana Grande and a claim that Davidson was once dating Hilary Clinton.

However, throughout it all, Kanye still seems to want to restore his relationship with Kim. The Skim’s founder is hoping the judge can help him finally “accept” that the marital relationship is over. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children,” the docs said. “I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives,“ Kim added.

Last Friday, it was revealed by multiple outlets that Ye’s lawyer objected to Kim’s request to restore her single status. They presented three conditions under which Kanye would approve, and it mainly regarded their finances.

However, the new documents claim they kept their finances separate during their marriage, filed separate income tax returns, and consistently maintained separate business managers, tax preparers, estate attorneys, and business attorneys, per Rolling Stone. “It is Mr. West’s ‘bitterness and unhappiness’ that Ms. Kardashian seeks relief from,” the filing states.

“No additional conditions are necessary to ‘protect Mr. West’s property interests because there is nothing to protect. There is no community property. There are no jointly titled assets. Ms. Kardashian’s assets, all titled in her name or in the name of her revocable and irrevocable trusts and entities, are her separate property, as agreed by the parties in their prenuptial agreement. The same is true for Mr. West’s assets. Mr. West does not deny any of this in his responsive papers,” it continued.

A hearing in the case is set for March 2.