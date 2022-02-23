Kourtney lost her father when she was only 24 and while she rarely opens up about his death in 2018 following the death of Charles Aznavour, she shared that he was her father’s favorite singer. “I hear his music playing every day through my house,“ she wrote on Instagram. “He was my dad’s absolute favorite, crazy to me that he died on the same day as my daddy. Rest in peace. you will live on through your music,” she continued. However, Azanvor died one day after Robert’s birthday.