Today is “Twos”day! A special day where the deuces are the stars. In numerology, the number two (2) represents the union of masculine and feminine principles, grace and power, and according to experts, brings peace and balance into relationships or situations. As reported by Numerology.com, it also represents partnerships.

Astrologers believe that 2/22/22 is a spiritual date that marks a new beginning and let go of the past and the negativity. It marks the end of the 222 days sequence in this century; therefore, this is the last time we will see such a combination. The symbolism behind 222 is overall protection. Mystics believe the number is a sign of the Creator’s omnipresence, and it is also related to the presence of angels.

©Hola



Happy 2/22/22! Find here what’s so special about the palindrome date

“I feel that these dates have magical power in terms of getting people’s attention, no matter what age,” palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan told CNN.

People worldwide celebrate this unique date, and even Google is honoring “Twos”day with a special feature. By typing “2/22/22” or “Twosday” in the search bar, you’ll be able to enjoy a virtual confetti shower with a message that reads “Happy Twosday 2You!”