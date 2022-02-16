Carolina Gaitán: The multi-hyphenate Colombian superstar shows the world the magic of ‘Encanto’

If you are reading this article, you might have watched Encanto or singalong to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” multiple times, but if you haven’t, you should! Here’s why.

After being played on repeat in the United States, the hit —performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz— climbed to position number one on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Encanto’s soundtrack is the most recent animated movie track to join the list since Frozen’s “Let It Go,” which peaked at No. 5. The newest global sensation also dethroned Adele’s “Easy On Me,” becoming the first Disney song to climb number one on the chart since “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1993.

In addition, this is the third time that a song performed by Colombians has reached the top of the charts in the United States, following “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira featuring Wyclef Jean and “I Like It” by J Balvin featuring Cardi B.

The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film celebrates Colombia’s culture and charm, and its characters tell a beautiful story about family, togetherness, traditions, and how our individuality makes us magical.

Following the incredible success of this beloved film and its catchy songs, HOLA! USA had the exclusive opportunity to sit down with multi-hyphenate Colombian superstar Carolina Gaitán and chat about the impact of the movie on her life, the Latinx culture, and if she believes Encanto would win an Oscar, Grammy, or any other upcoming award show.

