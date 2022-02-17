Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to bring Colombia’s magic to ‘the happiest place on earth’

An Encanto’s Disneyland attraction is in the talks thanks to multi-hyphenate star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The actor, singer-songwriter, playwright, and film director already suggested to Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek, having the film’s magical house inside the theme park.

As reported to The Wrap, Chapek referred to Encanto as ”the company’s new animated franchise —which technically means that more things are coming, and Miranda is here to put them on the table.

©GettyImages



Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences, and Products for the Walt Disney Company, and actor, singer-songwriter, playwright, and film director, Lin-Manuel Miranda

“I talked to him and said, ‘I know there’s a world in which this casita lives in a theme park, and we get to actually walk through it in real life,’” he told the publication, referring to his conversation with the executive. “And that’s really exciting, but the other byproduct of all these characters is that there are a lot more folks want us to explore and a lot that’s being explored in fan art all over the world.”

According to Miranda, he is unsure what is the next chapter for Encanto; however, the movie and its songs won’t be a one-hit-wonder. “I don’t know what form that takes. I don’t know if that’s an animated series. I don’t know if that’s a second movie. I don’t know if that’s a stage adaptation where we have a little more time to go deep. I think it’s all possible, but we had no conversations about what they actually are,” he assures.

©Walt Disney Animation Studios





Despite the multiple routes he can go with the computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film, Lin-Manuel Miranda is leaning towards a theme park attraction. “Well, I took my kids to Disneyland for the first time pre-pandemic a few years ago. And we sat through The Little Mermaid thing five times in a row. That’s where my brain goes,” he told the publication. “It’s like, I want to go in and out of this casita and see those characters and see the house respond because that’s something Disney can do that no one else can do.” Adding, “But yeah, in terms of the world of the characters, it’s really early days on that. I don’t know what that will be.”

In a conversation with HOLA! USA, Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal) said that having Encanto 2 isn’t a crazy idea, but time would tell what’s next. “I don’t think that that’s a crazy idea. I believe that we have to wait because we just got nominated for the Oscars. And then we have to wait for the Grammys. And then we have so many things happening this year. But I think is not a crazy idea, and I also think that would be awesome. To not only do Encanto 2 but also take it to Broadway,” she said.

Encanto celebrates Colombia’s culture and charm, and its characters tell a beautiful story about family, togetherness, traditions, and how our individuality makes us magical.