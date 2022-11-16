Disney’s ‘Encanto’ secures three GRAMMY nominations: Find here in which category

Let’s celebrate! Disney’s beloved animation film Encanto has secured three GRAMMY nominations. The record-breaking movie is competing in the categories “Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Album,” “Score Soundtrack for Visual Media,” and “Song Written for Visual Media - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’“

The movie’s official Instagram account echoed the news with the caption, “It’s a fantastical and magical day! #Encanto just scored 3 nominations at the #GRAMMYs!”

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ secures three GRAMMY nominations

Fans immediately flooded the comment section praising the project’s latest achievement. “There is absolutely no possible way Encanto loses any category it’s being nominated for,” a person wrote,” while another one said, “Surely should win all three!!”

On Nov 24, 2021, Colombia’s charm took over the screens with the theatrical release of Encanto. The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush and songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in an enchanted town in the mountains of Colombia. Every child has been granted a unique ability such as strength or healing powers in the film, except for one. Mirabel Madrigal, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, the only ordinary child, discovers that the magic is under threat, and she will do what it takes to save it.

Besides Stephanie Beatriz, the cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitán.

Earlier this year, HOLA! USA had the exclusive opportunity to sit down with multi-hyphenate Colombian superstar Carolina Gaitán and chat about the impact of the movie on her life, the Latinx culture, and if she believes Encanto would win an Oscar, Grammy, or any other upcoming award show.

“Oh my god, I think that’s the dream for every single actor in the world. Of course, we were not working to have a premio (award) or recognition of that kind because we are passionate about this and want to tell stories, but we want this as well!” Gaitán said.