‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ arrives at the Oscars with a jaw-dropping performance and unexpected twist

The No.1 song in America makes it to the 94th Academy Awards stage with a jaw-dropping performance and unexpected twist. Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” brought Latinx magic to the Oscars with a remix poised to break records.
Rhenzy Feliz, Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, and Diane Guerrero welcomed rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singers Becky G and Luis Fonsi for an unbelievable rendition of the tune.
After being played on repeat, the hit became the #1 song on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart; #17 on the Top 50 Global; #1 on the Global Viral, and; #1 on the U.S. Viral charts.
The one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote eight original songs for the computer-animated musical fantasy film, including “The Family Madrigal” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, and cast. “Waiting on a Miracle” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz. “Surface Pressure” – performed by Jessica Darrow.
“What Else Can I Do?” – performed by Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz. “All of You” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, and Maluma. “Colombia, Mi Encanto” – performed by Carlos Vives, and “Dos Oruguitas” – performed by Sebastián Yatra.