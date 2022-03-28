‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ arrives at the Oscars with a jaw-dropping performance and unexpected twist

The No.1 song in America makes it to the 94th Academy Awards stage with a jaw-dropping performance and unexpected twist. Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” brought Latinx magic to the Oscars with a remix poised to break records.

Rhenzy Feliz, Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, and Diane Guerrero welcomed rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singers Becky G and Luis Fonsi for an unbelievable rendition of the tune.

The performance of ‘We Dont Talk About Bruno’ from Encanto with Becky G, Megan Thee Stallion, and Luis Fonsi during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

After being played on repeat, the hit became the #1 song on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart; #17 on the Top 50 Global; #1 on the Global Viral, and; #1 on the U.S. Viral charts.

The one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote eight original songs for the computer-animated musical fantasy film, including “The Family Madrigal” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, and cast. “Waiting on a Miracle” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz. “Surface Pressure” – performed by Jessica Darrow.

“What Else Can I Do?” – performed by Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz. “All of You” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, and Maluma. “Colombia, Mi Encanto” – performed by Carlos Vives, and “Dos Oruguitas” – performed by Sebastián Yatra.