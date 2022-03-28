Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actress! Makes history as the first Afro-Latina with an Academy Award

The Latinx and Hispanic community rejoice as Ariana DeBose becomes an Oscar winner! The singer and actor won in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

After winning, the Puerto Rican descent actress makes history as the first Afro-Latina with an Academy Award and the second Latina to ever receive the Oscar statuette.

Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Ariana’s triumph comes 60 years after fellow Puerto Rican actress the legendary Rita Moreno also won the award in the same category for the same movie and same role. In 1962 Rita became the first Hispanic woman ever to receive the recognition.

Rita Moreno tearfully accepts her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the 1961 film West Side Story at the 34th Academy Awards, held on April 9, 1962.

“You know what? Now you see why Anita says ‘I want to be in America,’ because even in this weird world that we live in, dream do come true and that’s really a heartening thing right now,” said DeBose while accepting her Academy Award. “If I took the time to say thank you to every single beautiful person who has lifted me up on this stage, we would be sitting here until the next Oscars,” she jokes.

“So I’m not going to do that. But just allow me to say that it was the summer of a lifetime, and I am the most privileged and grateful to have spent it with all of you. Oh, my God. Thank you, Steven Spielberg. You’re stuck with me now. Yay! Thank you to the divine inspiration who is Rita Moreno. I’m grateful your Anita paved the away for tons of Anita’s like me, and I love you so much.”

“ I’m gonna wrap this up and talk about my family. My mother who’s here tonight I love you with my whole heart because it’s not yours is mine. My some of my tribesmen, my family, my love to Jonathan, Diana, Anthony Calamita. I couldn’t do what I do without each and every one of you,” she added. “So, lastly, imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes, you see, an openly queer woman of color and Afro Latina, who found her strength in life through arts and that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate.”